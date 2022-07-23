Neighbouring countries: Obstacles in legal trade to be removed: FBR chief

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmed has said that the FBR is taking facilitative measures for the business community of Balochistan to resolve problems being faced by the importers and exporters of the province.

This was stated by the FBR chairman, while talking to the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) President, Fida Dashti, at the FBR Headquarters.

According to the details, tax authorities assured the QCCI president to resolve their problems on a speedy basis. “The economic prosperity is linked with the increase in the business activities in Balochistan,” the FBR chairman said.

It is the top priority of the present government to provide maximum facilities to the business and traders community of Balochistan, the FBR chairman said.

The FBR chairman took notice of the cases of stopping duty-paid carriers/transportation vehicles of Balochistan. The FBR will take the action against those involved in harassment to the fright vehicles of Balochistan on which duties and taxes are being paid.

The representatives of QCCI presented before the FBR the problems being faced by them in the trade-related activities with Afghanistan and Iran with special reference to various federal and provincial agencies involved.

The issues of Badini Border Closure (with Afghanistan) and Bazarcha Gateway closure (with Iran) were also taken up. The role and functions of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation FBR in trade-related activities were reviewed in detail.

The FBR chairman said that we want to remove obstacles in the legal trade with the neighbouring countries. The FBR will take into account the suggestions of the business and trade of Balochistan for the development of the trade and businesses in the productive sectors.

The FBR has already declared Bazarcha Border Terminal, Taftan as a Pakistan Customs Board for the purpose of clearance of goods. In this regard, the FBR has declared Bazarcha Border Terminal, Taftan, measuring 30 acres land, to be a customs port for the purpose of loading, unloading and clearance of goods or any class of goods imported or to be exported. The Bazarcha Taftan Gateway would be activated without any delay, he added.

