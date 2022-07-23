AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gasoil margins post weekly loss

Reuters 23 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI: Asia’s refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil plunged nearly 20% this week due to slowing demand in key markets such as India.

Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $37.53 a barrel over Dubai crude in Asian trading hours on Friday, compared with $37.89 on Thursday.

Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at a premium of $2.40 a barrel to Singapore quotes, up from $2.26 per barrel in the last session.

“Soft demand fundamentals amid inflationary pressures and high pump prices are weighing on the cracks despite steady arbitrage economics,” Refinitiv Oil Research analyst Abhishek Kumar said in a note.

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area were down slightly to 1.503 million tonnes in the week to Thursday from 1.546 million tonnes in the prior week, Insights Global data showed.

Jet fuel stocks declined to 798,000 tonnes in the week from 808,000 tonnes in the prior week.

Market participants continued to book jet fuel and gasoil barges as a result of strong inland demand, contributing to a slight draw in stocks for these products, Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen said.

French oil major TotalEnergies and shipping giant CMA CGM announced further measures to cut prices on Friday, following government pressure on companies to do more to help consumers cope with soaring inflation.

Gasoil Refinitiv Oil Research Jet fuel stocks Abhishek Kumar

Comments

1000 characters

Gasoil margins post weekly loss

FBR estimates potential Rs3trn tax gap

MPMG housing finance scheme: Govt in process of reshaping: Miftah

Resident persons: Deemed income from movable properties now taxable

Imran hits out at Zardari

Elahi moves SC against deputy speaker’s ruling

10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Import of urea from China: Provinces to be asked to share subsidy

Oil consumption declines

Import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: DRAP certification mandatory for paying 1pc tax

SBP BoD8 non-executive directors appointed

Read more stories