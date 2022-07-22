AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Social media stocks slump as Twitter, Snap warn of dire ad spending

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

Shares of social media firms fell sharply on Friday after Twitter Inc and Snapchat’s owner signaled advertisers had tightened their purse strings in response to a darkening economic outlook.

Pinterest Inc plunged 11.3%, Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc dropped 5.6%, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, which also sells ads online, fell 3.3%.

At current prices Pinterest, Meta, Twitter, Alphabet and Snap were collectively set to lose about $42 billion in market value.

Twitter also blamed its ongoing battle to close its $44-billion acquisition by Elon Musk for the surprise fall in quarterly revenue. The micro-blogging site’s shares were down 0.1% in choppy trading.

Advertisers have pared back spending amid rising interest rates and surging inflation as some of them struggle with labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, Snap Inc said on Thursday.

“If you want proof that companies are nervous about the economic outlook, just look at how media platforms and marketing agencies are bemoaning a tougher advertising market,” Russ Mould, AJ Bell investment director, said.

Investors are bracing for the slowest global revenue growth in the history of the social media sector as Apple Inc’s privacy changes further cloud outlook.

Snap Inc’s shares were down 36.4% and were the most heavily traded across U.S. exchanges, as the company said it was looking for new sources of revenue to grow.

“Unfortunately for Snap and the digital ad sector, we believe there are signs of further ad spending cuts,” RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

Attention now turns to quarterly reports from mega-cap firms Meta and Alphabet next week. Some analysts believe the drop in their share prices reflects what is likely to be a subdued report.

“While more revenue cuts for advertising stocks are likely, we think Alphabet has more relative revenue stability given breadth of advertisers, more expense flexibility than most peers,” analysts at Bank of American Global Research said.

facebook Twitter social media Alphabet Inc Meta social media stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Social media stocks slump as Twitter, Snap warn of dire ad spending

SBP says concerns about Pakistan 'unfairly overblown'

Rupee closes at new historic low against US dollar in inter-bank market

Bilawal supervises dispatch of emergency relief goods for Afghans

Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on

China's Xi offers Sri Lanka's new president support amid crisis

Govt appoints new IG Punjab ahead of CM election

KSE-100 rises 0.62%, closes above 40,000

Oil prices tick up on supply concerns after price cap on Russian oil

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

British Airways workers at Heathrow call off strike, vote to accept new pay deal

Read more stories