AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Top lender FAB lifts Abu Dhabi shares, Dubai closes flat

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

Abu Dhabi stocks ended higher on Friday, boosted by a rise in heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank following strong earnings from peers this week, while the Dubai market ended flat in volatile trading.

The index closed 0.7% higher, buoyed by a 1.4% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank which is set to report earnings on July 27, and a 2.3% jump in conglomerate International Holding Company.

Among other stocks, Easy Lease Motor Cycle Rental advanced 2.1% after the company reported strong growth in quarterly earnings.

Separately, The United Arab Emirates’ economy grew by an estimated 8.2% in the first quarter, buoyed by higher oil production, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Gulf bourses extend rebound, post weekly gains

Real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 5.4% this year and 4.2% next year, the central bank said.

Dubai’s benchmark index reversed early gains to close flat. However, insurance firm Dar Al Takaful jumped 3.3% following the announcement that Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri had been elected as chairman of its board.

The Dubai stock market could see price corrections if investors move to secure their gains in the current uncertain atmosphere. Strong company earnings could provide some support, said Fadi Reyad, Market Analyst at CAPEX.com MENA

=================================
ABU DHABI up 0.7% to 9,660 points

DUBAI        flat to 3,257 points
=================================
Dubai stock market Gulf bourses Abu Dhabi stocks Dubai’s benchmark index

Comments

1000 characters

Top lender FAB lifts Abu Dhabi shares, Dubai closes flat

SBP says concerns about Pakistan 'unfairly overblown'

Rupee closes at new historic low against US dollar in inter-bank market

Bilawal supervises dispatch of emergency relief goods for Afghans

China's Xi offers Sri Lanka's new president support amid crisis

Govt appoints new IG Punjab ahead of CM election

KSE-100 rises 0.62%, closes above 40,000

Oil prices fall as Libya resumes output, global demand outlook darkens

Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

British Airways workers at Heathrow call off strike, vote to accept new pay deal

Read more stories