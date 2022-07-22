AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British Airways workers at Heathrow call off strike, vote to accept new pay deal

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Hundreds of British Airways workers at London's Heathrow airport voted on Friday to call off strike action after accepting a pay offer, the GMB union said.

“No one wanted a summer strike at Heathrow, but our members had to fight for what was right. This improved pay deal came because of their efforts," Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer said.

Earlier this month, British Airways' check-in staff at Heathrow had suspended a strike after the airline agreed to improve its pay offer.

Global airlines chief slams new Heathrow restrictions

Friday's vote to approve that offer was backed by 75% of workers, GMB said.

The union said workers will now receive a consolidated pay rise of 8 percent a one-off bonus and the reinstatement of shift pay.

British Airways GMB union Heathrow airport

Comments

1000 characters

British Airways workers at Heathrow call off strike, vote to accept new pay deal

Stage set for Punjab CM election as lawmakers make their way to assembly

Rupee closes at new historic low against US dollar in inter-bank market

Bilawal supervises dispatch of emergency relief goods for Afghans

Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says

Oil prices fall as Libya resumes output, global demand outlook darkens

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

Saudi arrested after Israeli reporter sneaks into Makkah

'Aerial aggression': Israeli strike kills three soldiers in Syria, Syrian state media says

Demand for dollar to ebb: Miftah

Read more stories