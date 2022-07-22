AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
ANL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.51%)
BOP 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
GGGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
GGL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
GTECH 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
MLCF 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 78.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PAEL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.47%)
PRL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.4%)
TREET 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
TRG 78.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.94%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.02%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,027 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.31%)
KSE100 39,750 Decreased By -81.4 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,096 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

  • Conveys message to Elahi through his elder brother PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain
NNI Updated 22 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has told Punjab chief minister candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi to snub Imran Khan and join him, warning that otherwise their political fight would turn into personal animosity.

Zardari has conveyed his ‘ferocious’ message to Elahi through his elder brother PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after his efforts to coax him to vote for Hamza failed in a meeting on Wednesday.

Zardari said that he persuaded the PML-N chief to nominate Elahi as the chief minister when PTI’s Usman Buzdar had stepped down ahead of the no-confidence motion against then- rime minister Imran Khan. He even conveyed a congratulatory message to Elahi on the development.

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

But this was short-lived as Zardari learned the very next morning that Elahi threw his weight behind Imran Khan and emerged as the joint candidate of the PTI-PML-Q coalition for the Punjab chief minister.

Now, furious by Elahi’s decision; the PPP leader is of the view that it was his moral responsibility to block Elahi’s way which translates to ‘personal war’ instead of a political one. candidate for the chief minister election.

PPP Asif Ali Zardari Hamza Shehbaz PTI Imran Khan Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Pervaiz Elahi PMLQ Punjab CM election Punjab chief minister candidate

Comments

1000 characters

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories