‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has told Punjab chief minister candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi to snub Imran Khan and join him, warning that otherwise their political fight would turn into personal animosity.

Zardari has conveyed his ‘ferocious’ message to Elahi through his elder brother PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after his efforts to coax him to vote for Hamza failed in a meeting on Wednesday.

Zardari said that he persuaded the PML-N chief to nominate Elahi as the chief minister when PTI’s Usman Buzdar had stepped down ahead of the no-confidence motion against then- rime minister Imran Khan. He even conveyed a congratulatory message to Elahi on the development.

But this was short-lived as Zardari learned the very next morning that Elahi threw his weight behind Imran Khan and emerged as the joint candidate of the PTI-PML-Q coalition for the Punjab chief minister.

Now, furious by Elahi’s decision; the PPP leader is of the view that it was his moral responsibility to block Elahi’s way which translates to ‘personal war’ instead of a political one. candidate for the chief minister election.