AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
ANL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
AVN 72.40 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (5.31%)
BOP 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
EFERT 85.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.64%)
EPCL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.88%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
FLYNG 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
GGGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.07%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.29%)
GTECH 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.79%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.03%)
MLCF 24.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.54%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.4%)
PAEL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.17%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.68%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
TELE 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.24%)
TPL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.75%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.98%)
TREET 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
TRG 79.73 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.14%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
WAVES 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 3,957 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,343 Increased By 271.7 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,152 Increased By 320.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 15,265 Increased By 143.2 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Honda to cut output by up to 30% at Japan plants on supply snag

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co said it would slash production by up to 30% in Japan next month against original plans due to persistent supply chain and logistical issues.

Two lines at its Suzuka plant in western Japan will reduce production by about 10% this month and by about 30% in early August versus previous plans, Honda said late on Thursday.

Honda Atlas to introduce locally-assembled Vezel in Pakistan?

Its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will also cut back production by about 10% early next month. Honda has not disclosed its monthly production target. Automakers have been unable to shake off the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and a shortage of semiconductors.

Toyota Motor Corp said this week its global production for August would be about 700,000 units, down roughly 18% from its plans at the beginning of the year. Honda adjusted its production plan in May but had said it would return to normal in early June.

Honda Motor Co

Comments

1000 characters

Honda to cut output by up to 30% at Japan plants on supply snag

Intra-day update: Rupee hits 229 against US dollar

Demand for dollar to ebb: Miftah

Bilawal supervises dispatch of emergency relief goods for Afghans

Ukraine, Russia to sign deal to reopen grain ports, Turkey says

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

Saudi arrested after Israeli reporter sneaks into Makkah

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Read more stories