AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
AVN 70.59 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.68%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.29%)
EPCL 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.6%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GTECH 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
MLCF 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
OGDC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
PRL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
TREET 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
UNITY 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -12 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,081 Increased By 9.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 39,726 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,079 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit 7-week high as banks, auto drive gains

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares touched a seven-week high on Friday and were set for their best week since mid-March, as banks and auto stocks rallied and foreign fund investments into equities strengthened.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.2% to 16,630, as of 0510 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.17% at 55,740.34.

Both the indexes hit their highest since June 3 and are now eyeing a near 4% weekly gain.

The Nifty Bank index rose 0.8%, while the auto index was up 0.5%.

Banks and automobiles have been major drivers of the recent rally on the Nifty 50 index and have helped it gain more than 5% so far this month. The bank index, meanwhile, has climbed 9%, while the auto index is up around 8% in July.

“Global markets have bounced back … There is continuous moderation of prices in commodities, which has helped boost the risk sentiment,” said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan “Earnings so far have been pretty decent,” said Dua, adding that impact due to input cost pressures on companies’ earnings has been lower than expected.

Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals jumped 13.3% on strong June-quarter earnings, while Quick Heal Technologies rose 8.8% after approving a share buyback plan.

Indian shares close near seven-week high; IndusInd Bank jumps 8pc

Analysts also flagged that buying by foreign investors have helped indexes sustain gains. Foreign investors purchased a net $832.2 billion worth of Indian equities this week till Thursday, marking their first net buying for the same period in 15 weeks, according to Refinitiv data.

Looking ahead, investors will focus on a bunch of Nifty 50 companies, including Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and JSW Steel, which will report their earnings later in the day.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares hit 7-week high as banks, auto drive gains

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

Oil prices rise as tight supply, geopolitical tensions linger

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

Import of CKD kits: Auto sector seeks SBP intervention for opening LCs

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

Read more stories