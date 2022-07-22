AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
ANL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.51%)
BOP 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
GGGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
GGL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
GTECH 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
MLCF 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 78.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PAEL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.47%)
PRL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.4%)
TREET 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
TRG 78.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.94%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.02%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,027 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.31%)
KSE100 39,750 Decreased By -81.4 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,096 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Forex reserves dip by $369m

Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves dropped by $369 million during the last week due to external debt servicing. According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly foreign exchange reserves report issued on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.242 billion as of Jul 15, 2022 compared to $15.611 billion as of Jul 7, 2022.

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves decreased by $389 million to $9.329 billion mainly due to external debt repayments. While, reserves held by the commercial banks rose by $20 million to $5.913 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP foreign exchange reserves external debt total liquid foreign reserves SBP Forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters

Forex reserves dip by $369m

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories