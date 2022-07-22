Forex reserves dip by $369m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves dropped by $369 million during the last week due to external debt servicing. According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) weekly foreign exchange reserves report issued on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.242 billion as of Jul 15, 2022 compared to $15.611 billion as of Jul 7, 2022.

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves decreased by $389 million to $9.329 billion mainly due to external debt repayments. While, reserves held by the commercial banks rose by $20 million to $5.913 billion.

