Incompetent food dept creates famine-like situation in Upper Chitral

ISLAMABAD: A famine-like situation has been created in Upper Chitral district due to the “mismanagement and incompetence” of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Department officials who failed to ensure the supply of the commodity to the district despite repeated requests by the people of the area.

Talking to Business Recorder, Prince Sikanderul Mulk, a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accused the KP Food Department officials especially those at Malakand Division of intentionally creating an artificial wheat shortage in the backward Upper Chitral district.

He said that Upper Chitral district was facing a severe wheat shortage and locals had begun staging protests against the provincial government after it took no notice of their requests.

“We’ve knocked all the doors to ensure supply of wheat to the area in time, but nobody at the helm of affairs is ready to listen to us,” he regretted.

He warned that the people would be left with no option but to take to the street against KP Food Department officials as the issue had already been brought in the notice of the deputy commissioner Upper Chitral.

He categorically said the district administration Upper Chitral would be held directly responsible if a law and order situation was created in the area as they were not taking the issue seriously for reasons best known to them.

He also accused the DC Upper Chitral, Manzoor Ahmad Afridi, of acting as a silent spectator despite, knowing the newly-created district was facing a severe wheat shortage which was unfortunate.

“The DC simply doesn’t know what he is supposed to do in such a situation,” he lamented.

The DC Upper Chitral could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts. He did not respond to a text message sent at his cell number till the filing of this report.

Deputy Commissioner (Lower Chitral), Anwarul Haq, said there was no shortage of wheat in Lower Chitral. However, he said that he would raise the issue with the authorities concerned in his personal capacity.

