KP police, Japan and UNDP launch first policing plans for merged areas

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, Government of Japan, and UNDP launched the first ever policing plans for the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an event in Islamabad on Thursday.

The policing plans are for seven districts of merged areas: Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Kurram. The plans provide a roadmap for the smooth transition of the post–merger local policing system to the formal policing and justice system in the Merged Areas.

The plans also present a context-specific framework to deliver people-centred policing services through collaborative partnerships with local communities and other agencies of the criminal justice system. Furthermore, the plans also propose recommendations to federal, provincial, and district-level decision makers in addressing resource and capacity gaps.

The launch event highlighted the importance of joint efforts between KP Police and development partner to foster a people–centred policing system in the merged areas. These efforts are crucial to restoring public security services, rule of law, sustainable peace, and development in the region.

Speaking at the event Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to my team in KP Police and UNDP for their exceptional work in developing the very first Policing Plans for the Merged Areas.

The plans present a necessary road map to guide the post-merger transition in policing and better service delivery to the people. On behalf of the KP Police, I extend my sincere thanks to UNDP for its technical advice and assistance, and the Government of Japan for its generous funding. The next critical phase is the successful implementation of the Policing Plans across Merged Areas, and I look forward to UNDP and the Government of Japan’s continued assistance in this regard.”

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro thanked UNDP and KP police for their pioneering efforts to strengthen policing in the merged areas.

“Improving the local police service in Merged Areas is a key priority in ensuring a smooth transition to equitable public security and justice delivery in the post-merger districts. Therefore, the development of the Police Plans is a crucial milestone in achieving this essential objective. I congratulate the KP Police and UNDP for their pioneering work and the Government of Japan is honoured to support this important initiative.”

