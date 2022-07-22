Biden positive for Covid, symptoms ‘very mild’

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, with his doctors saying the 79-year-old leader was experiencing only mild fatigue and would isolate at the White House while carrying out his duties.

Biden, who posted a picture of himself working at his desk, tweeted that he was “doing great” — and apologized for missing a scheduled event in Pennsylvania.

He also released a short video clip filmed on a White House balcony, saying: “I really appreciate all your inquiries and concern, but I am doing well... it’s going to be OK.”

Announcing Biden’s diagnosis, the White House stressed that the president was fully vaccinated and twice boosted, and said he was “experiencing very mild symptoms.”

It said Biden was taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, an antiviral used to minimize the severity of Covid-19.

“Consistent with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” it added in a statement.

Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor wrote in an official note that the president was suffering from fatigue, runny nose and a dry cough, starting on Wednesday evening.

O’Connor added that the president had tested positive in a rapid antigen test on Thursday morning before the result was confirmed by a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

“I talked to him just a few minutes ago. He’s doing fine, he’s feeling good,” First Lady Jill Biden, who tested negative, told reporters on a visit to a school in Michigan.

Joe Biden is reported to be in good general health, but his advanced age will heighten concern over the impact of Covid.

Politically he is in a tough phrase of his presidency, facing November midterm elections that are forecast to be painful for his Democratic Party, as well as declining personal approval ratings.

His ratings have hit a new low, with only 31 percent of Americans satisfied with the way he is running the country, according to the latest polls.