Outstanding Contribution to Higher Education Award conferred on IoBM president

KARACHI: Talib Karim, President Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi has been bestowed with the “Outstanding Contribution to Higher Education Award” by Total Communications.

Syed Irfan Ali, Managing Director DPC State Bank presented the award to Talib Karim during the 14th InfoSec Conference 2022 held on July 21. Also present on the occasion were Hussain Hassan Ali, ISACA president and Faisal Rahim, CEO, Total Communications.

During his speech, Talib Karim said that we need to impart knowledge to the youth of Pakistan. He shared that IoBM has been organizing skills development training programmes that impart technology-based skills. He called for the development of a technology park in collaboration with the industry.

He emphasized that the academia-industry linkage will empower the youth in developing skills to facilitate them in adding value to Pakistan’s economy. Earlier, during his welcome address and speech, Dr Imran Batada, CTO & Director CIT, IoBM said that organizations need to secure data and alleviate cyber threats and attacks. He added that the industry should support initiatives to build human resources in the field of IT.

