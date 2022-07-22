AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
ANL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 68.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
BOP 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
GGGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
GGL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
GTECH 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
MLCF 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 78.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PAEL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
PRL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.4%)
TREET 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
TRG 78.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.94%)
UNITY 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.96%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,027 Decreased By -44.5 (-0.32%)
KSE100 39,745 Decreased By -86.9 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Outstanding Contribution to Higher Education Award conferred on IoBM president

Press Release 22 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Talib Karim, President Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi has been bestowed with the “Outstanding Contribution to Higher Education Award” by Total Communications.

Syed Irfan Ali, Managing Director DPC State Bank presented the award to Talib Karim during the 14th InfoSec Conference 2022 held on July 21. Also present on the occasion were Hussain Hassan Ali, ISACA president and Faisal Rahim, CEO, Total Communications.

During his speech, Talib Karim said that we need to impart knowledge to the youth of Pakistan. He shared that IoBM has been organizing skills development training programmes that impart technology-based skills. He called for the development of a technology park in collaboration with the industry.

He emphasized that the academia-industry linkage will empower the youth in developing skills to facilitate them in adding value to Pakistan’s economy. Earlier, during his welcome address and speech, Dr Imran Batada, CTO & Director CIT, IoBM said that organizations need to secure data and alleviate cyber threats and attacks. He added that the industry should support initiatives to build human resources in the field of IT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IoBM IoBM president Talib Karim Higher Education Award

Comments

1000 characters

Outstanding Contribution to Higher Education Award conferred on IoBM president

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories