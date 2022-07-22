AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
Markets

Gasoil margins, cash premiums extend losses as Singapore stocks rise

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI: Asia’s refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil and cash premiums fell further on Thursday, after Singapore stocks rose to the highest level since June 22 and weighed on demand sentiment.

Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at a premium of $2.26 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the lowest level since Feb. 28 and down from $2.62 per barrel on Wednesday.

Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $37.89 a barrel over Dubai crude in Asian trading hours, compared with $38.23 in the previous session.

Gasoil Dubai crude Singapore stocks

