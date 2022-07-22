COAS, Turkish envoy discuss collaboration

RAWALPINDI: Mehmet Pacaci, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS said: “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.”

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.