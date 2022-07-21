AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
Jul 21, 2022
World

China is now top priority for British intelligence, spy chief says

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

ASPEN: Britain’s spy chief said on Thursday that China was now the top intelligence priority for the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), known as MI6, surpassing counter-terrorism.

Richard Moore, addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, said understanding how Beijing pursues its strategic goals was a particularly complex challenge.

“If you go beneath that strategy in terms of how they implement, how they organize, what their tactical intent is, and then what are the capabilities they’re building up – that’s a black box,” Moore said.

China agrees to more EU cooperation but silent on frozen pact

“And there’s a role for organizations like mine in helping British ministers and policymakers to understand that, so they can navigate this really complex, difficult relationship with the Chinese.”

