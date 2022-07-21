Shaheen out of second Sri Lanka Test with knee injury

GALLE: Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka with a knee injury, the team said Thursday.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick, played a key part in the tourists’ opening win on Wednesday in Galle as he took four wickets in the first innings.

“Due to a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test, Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test, which will be played in Galle from July 24,” read a team statement.

Ton-up Shafique drives Pakistan’s record chase at Galle

He will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, the release added.

The 22-year-old Shaheen, who has taken 99 wickets in 25 Tests since making his debut in 2018, led the Pakistan pace attack including Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah in the match that ended on a tense fifth day.

Opener Abdullah Shafique hit an unbeaten 160 to anchor Pakistan’s record chase of 342 at the Galle International Stadium to lead the two-match series 1-0.