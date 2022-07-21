COAS Bajwa, Turkish envoy discuss regional security situation

The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, the military's media wing said.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed.

In his remarks, COAS Bajwa emphasised that Pakistan highly values its relationship with Turkey, adding that the ties are "deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities."

On his part, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.