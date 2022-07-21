AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
Jul 21, 2022
Markets

Pakistan buys 300,000 tonnes wheat in tender

Reuters Updated 21 Jul, 2022

HAMBURG: A government agency in Pakistan has made awards to buy 300,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender which closed this week, European traders said on Thursday.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) bought an estimated 240,000 tonnes from trading house Viterra and 60,000 tonnes from Aston, all at $404.86 c&f free out, they said.

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

An award from the TCP had been expected after the government’s powerful Economic Coordination Committee approved the purchase in principle on Wednesday.

