AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.32%)
EPCL 66.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-4.79%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.5%)
GGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.63%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
MLCF 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.18%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.17%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.18%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.63%)
TREET 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.59%)
TRG 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.74%)
UNITY 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.15%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,946 Decreased By -43.8 (-1.1%)
BR30 14,196 Decreased By -283.6 (-1.96%)
KSE100 40,092 Decreased By -367.7 (-0.91%)
KSE30 15,241 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB futures rise as BOJ meeting throws no surprise

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

Japanese government bond futures gained and yields fell as the Bank of Japan confirmed at its latest meeting that it would maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, as had been widely expected by the market.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 149.3, with a trading volume of 7,732 lots. The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.230%.

The results of the BOJ’s policy meeting were described as “in line with expectations, no surprises” by a market participant at a domestic asset management firm.

The BOJ maintained its -0.1% target for short-term rates and nearly zero for 10-year bond yields.

JGB yields rise as investors seek riskier assets

The central bank also raised its core consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March 2023 from 1.9% to 2.3%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.080%, and the five-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.015%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.890%, and the 30-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 1.250%.

Japanese government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

JGB futures rise as BOJ meeting throws no surprise

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories