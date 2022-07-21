AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.34%)
EPCL 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.81%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.3%)
GGL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.37%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
MLCF 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
OGDC 78.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.49%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.06%)
TREET 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.41%)
TRG 78.35 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.87%)
UNITY 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.31%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,951 Decreased By -38.9 (-0.98%)
BR30 14,224 Decreased By -255.5 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,137 Decreased By -322.6 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,263 Decreased By -105.9 (-0.69%)
CBOT soybeans may break support at $13.22-1/4, fall further

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may break a support at $13.22-1/4 per bushel and fall towards the next support of $12.95.

The bounce caused by this support on July 13 has been almost reversed.

The reversal signals both a completion of the bounce from the July 5 low of $13.04 and the continuation of the downtrend.

A break below $13.22-1/4 will also confirm a wedge, which will suggest a target of $12.51-1/4.

Resistance is at $13.47-1/4, a break above could lead to a gain to $13.66.

On the daily chart, a pennant has been more or less confirmed, suggesting a much lower target of $11.24-1/4.

CBOT soybeans neutral in $13.66 to $13.93 range

A realistic target will be $13.00-1/4, which may trigger a bounce much weaker than the one from the July 5 low of $13.04.

The bounce will be classified as a pullback towards the pennant.

It may end around $13.25, a resistance established by the lower trendline of the pattern.

