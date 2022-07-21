AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.34%)
EPCL 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.81%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.3%)
GGL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.37%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.81%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
MLCF 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
OGDC 78.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.49%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.06%)
TREET 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.41%)
TRG 78.35 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.87%)
UNITY 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.31%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,951 Decreased By -38.9 (-0.98%)
BR30 14,223 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.77%)
KSE100 40,131 Decreased By -328.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,261 Decreased By -108.2 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares little changed; IndusInd Bank gains 5% on strong results

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares held steady on Thursday, supported by private lender IndusInd Bank after its quarterly profit surged, while technology stocks slid on weak results from IT services firm Wipro.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 16,530, as of 0403 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.08% at 55,441.51.

Both the indexes closed at a more than six-week high on Wednesday Shares of IndusInd Bank added 4.8% after reporting a strong quarterly profit.

Tech, energy stocks propel Indian shares to over six-week high

Wipro fell as much as 2% after its June-quarter profit declined about 21%.

The Nifty IT index was the top drag, falling 0.7%.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares little changed; IndusInd Bank gains 5% on strong results

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories