Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday reiterated his support for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the upcoming election for the Punjab chief minister to be held on July 22. In a statement, Shujaat said: “Elahi was the party’s candidate for the top office, adding that “those who won the mandate have the right to govern”.

Reacting to reports that the PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari had asked Shujaat to write a letter instructing PML-Q MPAs not to vote for Elahi, Shujaat said there was no question of issuing a letter.

“I do not need to clarify. The solution to the country’s problems lies in not getting involved in cycles of counting [votes],” he said, adding: “Whoever succeeds in solving the problems of the poor will have completed his numbers in the true sense, those who are elected should serve the people of Pakistan”.

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Shujaat said that the solution to the country’s problems was to either let the incumbent government stay for a year or more till the general elections or hold fresh elections immediately.

It may be noted that the top leadership of the ruling coalition resolved to save the Punjab government and also announce the next general elections after completing the current Assembly’s term till August 2023.

