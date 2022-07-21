AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
MLCF 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
OGDC 80.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
PAEL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,001 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,503 Increased By 23.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 40,573 Increased By 113.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 42.9 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

  • Refutes allegations that he has been asked to write a letter to PML-Q MPAs to not vote for Elahi
Recorder Report Updated 21 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday reiterated his support for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the upcoming election for the Punjab chief minister to be held on July 22. In a statement, Shujaat said: “Elahi was the party’s candidate for the top office, adding that “those who won the mandate have the right to govern”.

Reacting to reports that the PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari had asked Shujaat to write a letter instructing PML-Q MPAs not to vote for Elahi, Shujaat said there was no question of issuing a letter.

“I do not need to clarify. The solution to the country’s problems lies in not getting involved in cycles of counting [votes],” he said, adding: “Whoever succeeds in solving the problems of the poor will have completed his numbers in the true sense, those who are elected should serve the people of Pakistan”.

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Shujaat said that the solution to the country’s problems was to either let the incumbent government stay for a year or more till the general elections or hold fresh elections immediately.

It may be noted that the top leadership of the ruling coalition resolved to save the Punjab government and also announce the next general elections after completing the current Assembly’s term till August 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain PMLQ Punjab CM election

Comments

1000 characters

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Miftah attributes PKR slide to grim political situation

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

India central bank says prepared to defend rupee against rapid depreciation

Read more stories