Qureshi, Elahi discuss election of Punjab CM

Recorder Report 21 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmud Qureshi met Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday and discussed matters concerning Punjab CM election scheduled to be held on July 22.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about matters concerning affairs of the Punjab and tactics used by the PML-N and its allies to retain Punjab CM, sources said.

Shah Mahmud said on the occasion that the PTI is enjoying majority in Punjab after winning 15 seats in by-elections.

“Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is Imran Khan’s candidate for the slot of Chief Minister and the PTI and PML-Q are enjoying majority in the House. Pervez Elahi said we would foil all the designs of opponents.

