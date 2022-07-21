AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 72.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 85.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EPCL 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
MLCF 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
OGDC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.08%)
TREET 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 3,996 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,496 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
KSE100 40,529 Increased By 69.3 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,393 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President congratulates cricket team

Recorder Report 21 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning against Sri Lanka in the first of two test match series, by achieving a high target in the fourth innings.

“Congratulations Pakistan. Good confident cricket to achieve a high target in 4th innings. Despite some hiccups and rain scare you made it,” the president remarked on Twitter.

He praised Abdullah Shafique for “outstanding batting” who hit an unbeaten 160 as Pakistan chased down a record target of 342 at Galle leading to a victory by four wickets.

He also appreciated the performance of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan as well as “good bowling” by Nawaz.

“Mashallah you have become a formidable pack,” the president commented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Abdullah Shafique

Comments

1000 characters

President congratulates cricket team

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Miftah attributes PKR slide to grim political situation

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

India central bank says prepared to defend rupee against rapid depreciation

Read more stories