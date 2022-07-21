KP’s CM inaugurates Provincial Security Secretariat

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Provincial Security Secretariat (PSS) established in Home & Tribal Affairs Department. The Commander 11 Corps Peshawar and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also graced the occasion. On the occasion especially designed software was also inaugurated.

Advocate General, IG FCKP, Director General FIA, Director Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, DG NADRA, Force Comd ANF KP, DIG IB KP, Director General Passport, Chief Manager SBP, Member Custom Operation, DG Excise & Taxation, DIG Special Branch, DIG CTD and head of several security agencies were also in attendance.

The Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs Department welcomed all the participants and briefed them on the establishment of PSS. Brig. Naik Naam 11 Corps appraised the forum about objectives of PSS.

Commander 11 Corps Peshawar, in his concluding remarks, highlighted the purpose of PSS and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and elaborated its key role in streamlining the overall coordination mechanism for effective and efficient results.

