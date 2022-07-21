Mobile phones worth $1.978bn imported in FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.978 billion during fiscal year 2021-22 compared to $2.065 billion during the same period of last year, registering a negative growth of 4.19 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The overall telecom imports into the country during fiscal year 2021-22 increased by 3.52 percent, going up from $2.593 billion in July-June 2020-21 to $2.684 billion during the same period of last period.

On a month-on-month basis, imports of mobile phones into Pakistan decreased by 76.52 percent during June 2022 and remained at $32.221 million when compared to $137.213 million imported in May 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On a year-on-year basis, mobile phones witnessed 84.26 percent negative growth when compared to $204.677 million in June 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the overall telecom imports into the country decreased by 52.80 percent during June 2022 and remained $86.843 million, when compared to the imports of $183.985 million in May 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, overall telecom imports witnessed 66.11 percent negative growth when compared to $256.255 million in June 2021. Other apparatus imports during July-June 2021-22 increased by 33.65 percent and remained $705.945 million compared to $528.190 million in July-June 2020-21.

Other apparatus imports registered 16.78per cent growth on month-on-month basis and remained $54.622 million in June 2022 compared to $46.772 million in May 2022 and registered 5.90 percent growth when compared to $51.578 million in June 2022.

