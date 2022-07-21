LG elections in Hyderabad: Commissioner reviews law and order situation

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeemur Rehman Memon has said that to maintain law and order situation and peaceful atmosphere during Local Government Elections 2022, it is necessary to ensure implementation of the code of conduct with the cooperation of all political parties and independent candidates.

He said that political parties should discourage disinformation on social media that incites religious, ethnicity, regional communal sentiments.

He was presiding over a meeting with the local leaders of all political parties regarding implementation of the code of conduct issued by ECP for the Local Government Elections 2022 in Darbar Hall, Badin today.

DIG Police Hyderabad Syed Pir Mohammad Shah, District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Lt Col Akmal Bashir of Pak Rangers Badin, SSP Badin, District Monitoring Officer, District President of PPP Haji Ramzan Chandio, Mir Shehzad Talpur of Grand Democratic Alliance, Aziz Dero of PTI , Syed Haider Ali Shah of SUP, Muhammad Tayyab Abbas of Allah Ho Akbar Tehreek, Maulvi Muhammad essa Samu of JUI, Raja Ejaz Khawaja of Sindh Tarki Pasand Party, Ali Mardan Shah of Jamaat-e-Islami and other political parties representative were also attend the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeemur Rehman Memon said that law and order situation will be maintained in the district to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, for which Police and Rangers personnel will perform their duties at the polling stations while mobile teams of police will be remained alert to give quick response to deal with any emergency.

He said that if any candidate violates the code of conduct, the action will be taken without discrimination as per law.

