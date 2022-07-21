Song featuring Amna Ilyas getting rave reviews

KARACHI: 'Aatish' featuring Amna Ilyas has recently made its YouTube debut and has since been garnering reactions nation-wide. It’s no surprise that the local film industry has dabbled with splicing performance songs into films in an attempt to add more spice and fervour to the overall product.

Recently, a performance song from the film 'Chaudhry the Martyr' has been making its rounds on the netizen circuit. Since its YouTube edit released a week ago, people have been raving about how the performance song is a true depiction of the effort and time that is meant to go into making something that truly is art.

With the edit grossing over 50K views, the three minutes and thirty seconds edit has proven to keep people entranced with sizzling dance sequences and glittering outfits. Let’s not forget that Sunidhi Chauhan, the critically acclaimed Indian singer is the voice behind it all.

In the song’s duration, the talent that captivates the viewer is non-other than the multifaceted model turned actress, Amna Ilyas. Known for her unapologetic boldness and courage along with her brimming talent, it’s no surprise that it was Ilyas that rose to the challenge and dominated the dance floor.

With spellbinding choreography conducted by Wahab Shah along with costume styling by Hunny Haroon and make-up by Arshad Khan and Aali Khan, it’s no surprise that as the viewer is carried through each detail of the song that there proves to be little to not visible fault.

Though there have been some that have looked unfavourably to the song, citing religious reasons as well as a desire for the local film industry to establish a barrier between their across the border counterpart. Some have compared Ilyas to Noora Fatehi while others have said that the song isn’t a reflection of what Pakistani culture is.

