AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.32%)
EPCL 66.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-4.79%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.5%)
GGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.63%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
MLCF 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.18%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.17%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.18%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.63%)
TREET 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.59%)
TRG 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.74%)
UNITY 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.15%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,946 Decreased By -43.8 (-1.1%)
BR30 14,196 Decreased By -283.6 (-1.96%)
KSE100 40,092 Decreased By -367.7 (-0.91%)
KSE30 15,241 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Song featuring Amna Ilyas getting rave reviews

Press Release Updated 21 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: 'Aatish' featuring Amna Ilyas has recently made its YouTube debut and has since been garnering reactions nation-wide. It’s no surprise that the local film industry has dabbled with splicing performance songs into films in an attempt to add more spice and fervour to the overall product.

Recently, a performance song from the film 'Chaudhry the Martyr' has been making its rounds on the netizen circuit. Since its YouTube edit released a week ago, people have been raving about how the performance song is a true depiction of the effort and time that is meant to go into making something that truly is art.

With the edit grossing over 50K views, the three minutes and thirty seconds edit has proven to keep people entranced with sizzling dance sequences and glittering outfits. Let’s not forget that Sunidhi Chauhan, the critically acclaimed Indian singer is the voice behind it all.

In the song’s duration, the talent that captivates the viewer is non-other than the multifaceted model turned actress, Amna Ilyas. Known for her unapologetic boldness and courage along with her brimming talent, it’s no surprise that it was Ilyas that rose to the challenge and dominated the dance floor.

With spellbinding choreography conducted by Wahab Shah along with costume styling by Hunny Haroon and make-up by Arshad Khan and Aali Khan, it’s no surprise that as the viewer is carried through each detail of the song that there proves to be little to not visible fault.

Though there have been some that have looked unfavourably to the song, citing religious reasons as well as a desire for the local film industry to establish a barrier between their across the border counterpart. Some have compared Ilyas to Noora Fatehi while others have said that the song isn’t a reflection of what Pakistani culture is.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

YouTube Amna Ilyas Aatish Chaudhry the Martyr

Comments

1000 characters

Song featuring Amna Ilyas getting rave reviews

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories