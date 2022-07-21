AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 72.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
EPCL 68.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.92%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
MLCF 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
OGDC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TREET 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,997 Increased By 6.8 (0.17%)
BR30 14,490 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By 81.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,398 Increased By 29.4 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt notifies ‘Prison Allowance’

Recorder Report 21 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: To mitigate disparity in salaries of important offshoots of the criminal justice system and weak financial condition of the employees of the Punjab Prisons department, the Punjab government on Wednesday notified the much-anticipated “Prison Allowance” for the entire staff.

According to the notification issued by Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, the Prisons officers from grade 1-4 will get an additional amount of Rs 3,000 while officers from grade 5-11 will get Rs 5,000, officers from grade 12-16 will get Rs 7,500, officers of grade-17 will get Rs 40,000, officers of grade-18 will get Rs 60,000, officers of grade-19 will get Rs 70,000, officers of grade-20 will get Rs 95,000 and officers of grade-21 will get Rs 100,000 per month.

The notification says that the allowance will not be granted to the officers who are under suspension or have been made OSD (officers on special duty) on charges of inefficiency or misconduct. It will also be not given to the officers who are on leave beyond 90 days, extraordinary leave, study leave or training abroad.

Commenting on the development, Punjab Prisons Inspector General Mirza Shahid Saleem congratulated the employees and hoped that the new allowance will improve their weak financial condition besides helping them strengthening the accountability mechanism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government Criminal justice system Prison Allowance

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt notifies ‘Prison Allowance’

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Miftah attributes PKR slide to grim political situation

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

India central bank says prepared to defend rupee against rapid depreciation

Read more stories