AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 72.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
EPCL 68.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.92%)
FCCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
MLCF 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
OGDC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PAEL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TREET 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,997 Increased By 6.8 (0.17%)
BR30 14,490 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By 81.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,398 Increased By 29.4 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rheumatoid arthritis reported in patients recovering from Covid-19

Recorder Report 21 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: An unprecedented increase in the complaints of muscle and joint pain has been reported by patients who recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan, experts said on Wednesday and advised such patients to approach trained and qualified Rheumatologists for the timely diagnosis and treatment their conditions as COVID-19 has emerged as another culprit behind inflammatory arthritis.

They said in order to provide patients with complaints of chronic muscle and joint pain, Pakistan’s first Arthritis Center has been launched in Karachi by a group of health experts for the early diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal diseases and systemic autoimmune conditions, commonly referred to as rheumatic diseases.

“We have a signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a local health group for the establishment of Pak-American Arthritis Center (PAAC) where foreign and locally trained and qualified rheumatologists would be available for the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases, which are very common in Pakistan but are hard to diagnose and treat by other health experts,” said Dr Saliha Ishaq, Managing Director of the Pak-American Arthritis Center at the launching ceremony of arthritis centre in Karachi on Wednesday.

Other leading rheumatologists including Dr Tabe Rasool from the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Dr Tahira Perveen from Liaquat National Hospital, Dr Babar Saeed Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ehad Medical Center Karachi, Dr Anam Dayem as well as dozens of rheumatologists and health experts were also present on the occasion.

According to experts, Rheumatoid Arthritis or RA is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease, in which the immune system of a person attacks healthy cells in his or her body by mistake, causing inflammation (painful swelling) in the affected parts of the body. Rheumatoid Arthritis mainly attacks the joints, usually many joints at once.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Covid-19 Rheumatoid arthritis reported Covid patients recovering Rheumatologists

Comments

1000 characters

Rheumatoid arthritis reported in patients recovering from Covid-19

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tonnes of wheat

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Miftah attributes PKR slide to grim political situation

‘It’s repeat of Sindh House’: Imran

Shujaat supports Elahi for CM’s slot

Covid-19: hospitalization rate registers 3-fold increase

India central bank says prepared to defend rupee against rapid depreciation

Read more stories