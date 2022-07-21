Daraz & Visa collaborate to impart training to online sellers

KARACHI: As Leading e-commerce platform Daraz and Visa, the world leader in digital payments, have collaborated to impart practical business skills to online sellers through the Daraz University platform based off Visa’s global Practical Business Skills digital platform that delivers free educational resources covering business skills and financial literacy training.

With this collaboration, Daraz will customize Visa’s global seller education content and deploy it on the Daraz University platform where sellers can access it in Pakistan. The content will include video tutorials, PowerPoint presentations and quizzes that will cover topics like Guide to Starting a Business, Financial Basics for your Business and Business Management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022