AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
EPCL 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.05%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
GGGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
GGL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
GTECH 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
MLCF 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
OGDC 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.25%)
TREET 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 3,988 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,464 Increased By 4.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.06%)
Tech, energy stocks propel Indian shares to over six-week high

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended at a more than six-week high on Wednesday, led by strong gains in technology firms and as oil producers climbed after the government slashed windfall taxes on local crude sales and fuel exports.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.1% higher at 16,520.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.15% to 55,397.53, with both indexes posting their fourth straight session of gains.

The mood was also upbeat in broader markets as the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe allayed fears of a recession.

In Mumbai, shares of oil producers jumped after India cut a windfall tax on oil producers and refiners and exempted gasoline from an export levy, less than a month after it imposed the two charges.

“The decline in windfall tax would mean better and more sustainable margins for explorers and refiners...

This move would also help get back investor confidence in these stocks,” said Rohit Khatri, assistant vice president of fundamental research at Religare Broking.

Reliance Industries jumped 2.7%, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Vedanta Ltd and Oil India Ltd gained between 3.6% and 6.1%.

