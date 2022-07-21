AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 72.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
EPCL 68.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.84%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
GGGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
GGL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
MLCF 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
OGDC 80.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.68%)
PRL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.12%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
TREET 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
UNITY 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,999 Increased By 8.8 (0.22%)
BR30 14,516 Increased By 36.7 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,532 Increased By 72.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,393 Increased By 24.2 (0.16%)
Jul 21, 2022
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ends at 6-week high on tech boost

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index closed at its highest level in almost six weeks on Wednesday, with technology stocks tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. The Nikkei share average jumped 2.67% to 27,680.26 in its biggest daily gain since May 13. The index rose for the fifth session in a row and posted its highest close since June 10. The broader Topix advanced 2.29% to 1,946.44.

US stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and a tightening Fed denting the corporate bottomline.

“The market was driven by Wall Street’s strong finish. There were no market moving cues in Japan,” said Koichi Kurose, chief strategist, Resona Asset Management.

“If there will be any catalyst in Japan, that would be Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida’s policy, which will depend on how the power within the Liberal Democratic Party shapes up after the death of (former prime minister Shinzo) Abe.” Technology heavyweights advanced, with chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest jumping 4.88% and 4.71%, respectively.

Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 4.14%. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries gained 3.31%.

Japan Airlines rose 2.05% even as a report said the airliner would relocate about 3,000 employees to other businesses, such as low-cost carrier operations, as travel demand remains weak.

Of the Nikkei components, only three declined. Heavy machinery makers IHI Corp and Hitachi Zosen slipped 1.23% and 0.60%, respectively, while construction firm Haseko inched down 0.31%.

