AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 10.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.25%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.38%)
EPCL 69.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.24%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.83%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.68%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
TPL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.73%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.57%)
UNITY 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,990 Increased By 16.8 (0.42%)
BR30 14,479 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 40,460 Increased By 70.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 43.5 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Williams and Djokovic included in US Open entry list

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

Serena Williams was included on the entry list for the U.S. Open on Wednesday along with fellow former champion Novak Djokovic, who will not be able to compete due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Williams, who returned to competition last month after a year-long absence, was added to the entry list for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 Grand Slam in New York having been named in the draw for tune-up events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

The 23-times Grand Slam champion fell in the first round at Wimbledon and last appeared in the U.S. Open in 2020 when the six-time winner reached the semi-finals.

Eligible players are automatically entered into the main draw but that does little to help Djokovic, who retained his Wimbledon crown last month and is one back of Rafa Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Serena, Djokovic named in Cincinnati draws: organizers

Djokovic will not be able to participate in the year’s final Grand Slam due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the United States have to be fully vaccinated and provide proof before boarding flights.

“The U.S. Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens,” the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said in a news release.

Almost 12,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the USTA to work with the country’s government to allow Djokovic to compete in the U.S. Open despite his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January.

He later said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam US Open Serena Williams United States Tennis Association

