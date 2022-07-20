Ahsan emphasises need for further strengthening Pakistan-US ties

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has underlined the need to further strengthen Pakistan-US relations, especially in the areas of trade and investment, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

During his meetings with the US Congressmen, Senators, and the US Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed in Washington, the minister said Pakistan also needs the US's cooperation to deal with the issue of climate change.

Discussing the issue of Kashmir, the Minister for Planning and Development said the international community, including the US, should take notice of the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Bank Fund Staff Association, Iqbal said the present government had taken difficult decisions in the best interest of the country.

He said it was the utmost endeavor of the government to ensure the country's economic stability.

Talking about his government’s efforts to protect poor segments of society, Iqbal said the government was extending help to poor families under the Benazir Income Support Program.