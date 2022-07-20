AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 10.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.25%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.38%)
EPCL 69.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.24%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.83%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.68%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
TPL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.73%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.57%)
UNITY 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,990 Increased By 16.8 (0.42%)
BR30 14,479 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.13%)
KSE100 40,460 Increased By 70.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 43.5 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lavrov says Russia’s objectives in Ukraine now go beyond Donbas

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the geographical objectives of Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine are no longer limited to the eastern Donbas region but include a number of other territories, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Lavrov added that Russia’s objectives will expand still further if the West delivers long-range weapons to Kyiv, the agency said.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, President Vladimir Putin denied any intention of occupying Ukrainian territories, saying his aim was to demilitarise and “denazify” the country - a statement dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a pretext for an imperial-style war of expansion.

After being beaten back in an initial attempt to take the capital Kyiv, Russia’s defence ministry said on March 25 that the first phase of the special operation was complete and it would now focus on “achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbas”.

EU warns Russia’s block on Ukraine grain could starve thousands

Nearly four months later, it has taken Luhansk, one of two regions that make up the Donbas, but remains far from capturing all of the other, Donetsk.

However, its forces have already seized territory way beyond Donbas, especially in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and continue to launch missile strikes on cities across Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov Russia Russian Foreign Minister RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine and Russia Russian strikes

Comments

1000 characters

Lavrov says Russia’s objectives in Ukraine now go beyond Donbas

Govt says will roll out 'reshaped' Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme in coming days

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

General elections only way out of ‘economic mess’, says Shaukat Tarin

Next monsoon system: PMD issues urban flooding alert for various parts of country

After massive falls, KSE-100 ends marginally positive

Ahsan emphasises need for further strengthening Pakistan-US ties

Oil prices slip ahead of US inventory data

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst in the world

Shafique stars as Pakistan complete record chase to win in Galle

UAE economy grew 8.2% in Q1, central bank estimates

Read more stories