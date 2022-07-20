AGL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
AVN 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.27%)
EPCL 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.74%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FLYNG 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
GGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
GTECH 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
OGDC 78.96 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
PAEL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PRL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TPLP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.29%)
UNITY 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.9%)
WAVES 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 3,986 Increased By 12.5 (0.31%)
BR30 14,455 Decreased By -43 (-0.3%)
KSE100 40,418 Increased By 29.2 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,348 Increased By 22.1 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘We are not cars’: Stokes criticises packed schedule

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

DURHAM: Authorities should stop treating players like “cars” and fix cricket’s “jam-packed” schedule to retain multi-format players, England’s Ben Stokes said.

Stokes announced his shock retirement from one-day internationals on Monday saying playing all three formats of the game had become “unsustainable” for him.

He elaborated further on his decision ahead of his 105th and final ODI which South Africa won by 62 runs. “We are not cars,” the 31-year-old told BBC Test Match Special. “You can’t just fill us up and we’ll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again. “We had a Test series and then the one-day team had a series going on at the same time - that was a bit silly.”

Stokes, who took over as England’s Test captain in April, has battled injuries in recent times and also took a break from the game last year to focus on his mental well-being. “I just feel like there is too much cricket rammed in for people to play all three formats now.

England’s Stokes announces shock ODI retirement

It is a lot harder than it used to be,“ said the England talisman.

“I look back to when I used to do all three and it didn’t feel like it was as jam-packed and all that.”

The governing International Cricket Council wants to stage one global event every year and the proliferation of franchise-based leagues have only added to the players’ workload.

“The more cricket that is played, the better for the sport, but you want a product that is of the highest quality,” said Stokes, who opted out of this year’s Indian Premier League.

“You want the best players to be playing as much as you possibly can, all the time, and it isn’t just me or us. “You see it all around the world now where teams are having to rest some players in a certain series so they feel like they are getting a break.”

South Africa Ben Stokes International Cricket Council England’s DURHAM

Comments

1000 characters

‘We are not cars’: Stokes criticises packed schedule

Chinese firm serves notice on CPPA-G

Miftah moves to pacify markets, says imports under control

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

Oil prices drop more than 1% ahead of US inventory data

Punjab CM elections: Asad Umar registers case in SC against Rana Sanaullah

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1bn: reports

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Read more stories