AGL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
AVN 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.27%)
EPCL 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.74%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FLYNG 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
GGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
GTECH 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
OGDC 78.96 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
PAEL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
PRL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TPLP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.29%)
UNITY 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.9%)
WAVES 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 3,986 Increased By 12.5 (0.31%)
BR30 14,455 Decreased By -43 (-0.3%)
KSE100 40,418 Increased By 29.2 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,348 Increased By 22.1 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1bn: reports

AFP Updated 20 Jul, 2022

BEIJING: China is preparing to hit ride-hailing giant Didi with a fine of more than $1 billion to wrap up a long-running probe, media reports said, boosting investor hopes that the country's tech crackdown is winding down.

Didi, once known as China's answer to Uber, has been one of the highest-profile targets of the widespread clampdown on the sector, which saw years of runaway growth and supersized monopolies before regulators stepped in.

The fine -- imposed over Didi's cybersecurity practices -- would amount to more than four percent of its $27.3 billion total revenue last year and pave the way for its new share listing in Hong Kong, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the Journal said that once the fine is announced, the government will ease its restrictions on Didi's operations.

The firm was prevented from adding new users and its apps were removed from online stores in China by regulators.

Didi pursues EV stake

The WSJ report triggered a rally in Chinese tech shares in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with investors hopeful that the two-year regulatory storm that swept the sector was nearing its end.

E-commerce giant Alibaba soared four percent, while gaming titan Tencent gained 2.5 percent in early trade.

Didi got into hot water in June last year after it pressed ahead with an IPO in the United States, reportedly against Beijing's wishes.

Days after it raised $4.4 billion in New York, Chinese authorities launched a cybersecurity probe into the company, sending its shares plunging.

If confirmed, Didi's fine would be the biggest imposed on a Chinese tech company since Alibaba was told to pay $2.75 billion in April 2021 as punishment for anti-competitive practices.

Didi did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

Its shareholders voted to delist the firm from New York in May.

That move is expected to pave the way for a Hong Kong listing that was reportedly put on hold after China's top internet watchdog told executives their proposals to prevent security and data leaks were insufficient.

China's regulatory crackdown has eased this year as it grapples with the economic fallout from its zero-Covid strategy, with the country struggling to reach its 5.5 percent growth target.

However, there is still a strict regulatory environment for tech firms: President Xi Jinping last month called for stronger oversight and better security in the financial tech arena.

China Hong Kong stocks uber Didi

Comments

1000 characters

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1bn: reports

Chinese firm serves notice on CPPA-G

Miftah moves to pacify markets, says imports under control

Speculation, uncertainty causing rupee freefall: Miftah

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

Oil prices drop more than 1% ahead of US inventory data

Punjab CM elections: Asad Umar registers case in SC against Rana Sanaullah

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Read more stories