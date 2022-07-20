FY21-22: Textile group exports witness 25.53pc growth

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports witnessed a growth of 25.53 percent in the last financial i.e. 2021-22 and remained at $19.329 billion compared to $15.399 billion during 2020-21, reported the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data of exports and imports released by the PBS revealed that during July-June, 2021-2022 total exports of the country remained $31.792 billion (provisional) against $25.304 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 25.64 percent.

The exports in June, 2022 were $2.918 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.626 billion in May, 2022 showing an increase of 11.12 percent and by 6.96 percent as compared to $2,728 million in June, 2021.

The textile group exports registered an increase of 3.93 percent on a month-on-month basis as it reached $1.706 billion in June 2022 compared to $1.641 billion in May 2022. Textile exports witnessed 2.86 percent growth on a year-on-year basis and remained $1.706 billion in June 2022 compared to $1.658 million in June 2021.

Raw cotton exports registered 714.94 percent growth during July-June 2021-22 and remained at $6.577 million compared to $0.807 million during the same period of last year.

Cotton yarn exports registered 18.67 percent growth during July-June 2021-22 and remained at $1.206 billion compared to $1.016 billion during the same period of last year.

Main commodities of exports during June, 2022 were knitwear (Rs97,063 million), Readymade garments (Rs75,350 million), bed-wear (Rs58,049 million), cotton cloth (Rs41,082 million), rice others (Rs35,268 million), cotton yarn (Rs19,236 million), towels (Rs18,643 million), madeup articles (Excl towels & bed-wear) (Rs14,089 million), rice basmati (Rs12,838 million) and fruits (Rs9,699 million).

Petroleum group imports witnessed a growth of 105.31 percent as it reached $23.318 billion during July-June 2021-22 compared to $11.357 billion during the same period of last year.

Petroleum group imports witnessed an increase of 146.61 percent as it reached $3.639 billion in June 2022 compared to $1.475 billion during June 2021 and registered 37.54 percent growth when compared to $2.645 billion in May 2022.

Total imports of the country during July–June, 2021 - 2022 totalled $80.177 billion (provisional) as against $56.380 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 42.21 percent.

The imports in June, 2022 were $7.880 billion (provisional) as compared to $6.777 billion in May, 2022 showing an increase of 16.28 percent and by 24.06 percent as compared to $6,352 million in June, 2021.

Main commodities of imports during June, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs418,314 million), petroleum crude (Rs171,423 million), natural gas liquified (Rs143,007 million), iron & steel (Rs66,058 million), plastic materials (Rs59,821 million), raw cotton (Rs36,384 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs31,586 million), palm oil (Rs29,258 million), motor cars (ckd/skd) (Rs28,269 million) and electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs25,623 million).

