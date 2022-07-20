AGL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 87.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
EPCL 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
OGDC 78.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
PAEL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
PIBTL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.82%)
TPLP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
TRG 76.18 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.61%)
UNITY 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
WAVES 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,997 Increased By 23.6 (0.59%)
BR30 14,540 Increased By 41.8 (0.29%)
KSE100 40,515 Increased By 125.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,382 Increased By 56.5 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

  • Seeks guidance and clarity on the issues of Sharia-compliant mechanism
Recorder Report Updated 20 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has desired for arranging a meeting between religious scholars and the banking sector for more guidance and clarity on issues of Sharia-compliant mechanism on Friday or next Monday.

On Tuesday, the finance minister held a meeting with Islamic scholars, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Dr Hussian Akbar, Dr Raghib Naeemi, and Shaikh Azhar Iqbal on the implementation of Sharia in the banking system and the elimination of Riba from Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting reviewed the current state of Islamic finance operations in the country, order of the Supreme Court, and the Federal Shariat Court’s decision in Shariat petition.

The meeting discussed and sought guidance in certain financial areas requiring more clarity for the implementation of Sharia in the financial system of the country.

Islamic Scholar Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani and others shed light on the different aspects of the Islamic financial system and gave their suggestions for designing a framework for handling of public debt through Sharia-complaint financing/debt structure.

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

The Islamic scholars also proposed suggestions for the implementation of banking system on Islamic lines for monetary policy and Islamic inter-bank system.

It was also suggested that a separate section should be created in the Ministry of Finance on Islamic financing.

The chair, while emphasizing the directive of the prime minister on the implementation of Riba-free system in Pakistan, endorsed the suggestions of the religious scholars and asked the relevant authorities to chalk out the programme on discussed lines.

An official said the finance minister directed that a meeting should be arranged between religious scholars and the banking sector for more guidance and clarity on Sharia-compliant mechanism.

Sources said that religious scholars have suggested that banks instead of going into appeal against the Sharia court’s decision seek review of the decision.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghous Pasha, Acting Governor SBP, Chairman SECP, Secretary Finance, Secretary EAD, Secretary Law and Justice, and senior officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

finance minister Miftah Ismail banking sector Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani Riba free banking Islamic banking system religious scholars Sharia compliant mechanism

Comments

1000 characters

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories