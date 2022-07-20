Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has granted executive allowance to BS 17-22 officers working in the federal secretariat and the ICT field administration in line with the provincial government from July 1, 2022 at 150 percent of the running basic pay as on June 30, 2022, says an office memorandum issued by the Finance Ministry.

However, the executive allowance to the officers of BS 17-22 shall remain frozen at the same level till further orders of the government.

This allowance will be granted subject to the following conditions: (i) this allowance will be admissible to all officers posted by the Establishment Division against sanctioned posts of section officers, deputy secretaries, joint secretaries, senior joint secretaries, additional secretaries, additional secretaries (In-charge), special secretaries and secretaries in the Federal Secretariat (ministries/divisions), Prime Minister’s Office and President’s Secretariat; (ii) this allowance will also be admissible to officers posted as assistant commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, deputy commissioner and chief commissioner in Islamabad Capital Territory Field Administration; (iii) those officers posted on deputation against posts identified in (i) and (ii) above shall not be entitled to draw deputation allowance as well as any other allowance or emoluments, by whatever name called, specific to their cadre or organisation; (iv) those drawing Executive Allowance shall not be entitled to draw any of the existing Disparity Reduction Allowance(s); (v) this allowance shall be discontinued upon officer’s transfer/posting outside the posts identified in (i) and (ii) above; (vi) this allowance will be admissible at 50 percent of the specified rate during mandatory trainings; (vii) this allowance will be admissible only for the first 30 days of sanctioned leave of any kind, excluding EOL, once in a financial year; (viii) this allowance will not be admissible during suspension period, appointment as OSDs (excluding period under mandatory training) and during joining time; (ix) this allowance will be subject to income tax; (x) this allowance will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity; (xi) this allowance will not be admissible to the officers during the tenure of their posting/deputation outside Pakistan; and (xii) this allowance will be admissible to officers on their repatriation from posting/deputation from outside Pakistan at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

According to the OM, any issue arising out of implementation of Executive Allowance, will be resolved through a committee notified vide Finance Division’s OM No F10(16)R-3 /2022-298 on July 19, 2022.

