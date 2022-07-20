By-poll results have no connection with general elections: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the result of the by-elections has no relation with the general elections.

Talking to reporters outside Accountability Court, he said that the result of the by-polls has no connection with general elections. To a question about by-polls on 20 seats of Punjab Assembly, he said that the 20 seats, the by-polls were contested on were the PTI’s seats and the PTI only retained 15 seats.

“This is a public decision and we respect”, he said, adding that the party that wins the vote for the chief minister on 22nd July would form the government while the loser would sit in the opposition.

He said that former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Javed Iqbal went home but the “circus” he initiated was still continuing. Now if someone question former chairman NAB he makes different excuses to protect himself, he said.

Abbasi said that he will have to be held accountable for the ills he caused to the innocent people. The NAB has caused severe damage to the country’s progress, he said, adding that no officer would work until the NAB is operational.

Earlier, he appeared before the Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) regarding award of the LNG Terminal to the ETPL against him and others.

The NAB prosecutor, Usman Masood Mirza and Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi, counsel for the accused, Sheikh Imran ul Haq appeared before the court. Barrister Zafarullah Khan, counsel for former premier Abbasi did not appear before the court.

