Umar assails ‘flawed system imposed through unnatural intervention’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Asad Umar came down hard on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government and claimed that the current flawed system imposed through an unnatural and external intervention is very destructive for the country.

Umar in his statement on Tuesday said the ‘imported government’ imposed through a foreign conspiracy destroyed Pakistan economically by creating political instability in the country.

He said the government miserably failed to stop the free fall of the rupee against the dollar, as the rupee fell to an all-time low against the dollar for the second day in a row, which was currently trading at Rs221 on the interbank market, fearing it could reach Rs223, which was alarming.

He urged that timely decisions were needed to be taken to control the fast dwindling economic situation and rapid depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

Umar warned that irreparable damage might occur to the country if steps were not taken on war-footing to get rid of that imposed system because every hour of that ‘imported government’ was proving heavy on the country.

He said the system imposed through an unnatural and external intervention was very destructive for the country; hence that system needed to be abolished at the earliest or else the country would suffer irreparable damage.

