Elahi accuses govt of using IB to trace location of MPs

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who is candidate for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister, has blamed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for using the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to trace the location of legislators for influencing them ahead of the Punjab Chief Executive’s election on July 22.

Talking to media on Tuesday, Elahi warned the IB Director General to stop from this act at the behest of Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah. He alleged that PM Shehbaz had also formed a cell ahead of CM election specifically for the purpose to keep watch on rival MPAs.

“They (PML-N and allies) lost the public trust and now they are resorting to cheap tactics,” he said.

When asked as to whether other forces were backing the IB, Elahi alleged that only the Prime Minister is backing it. He revealed that a man associated with the PML-Q who had businesses overseas was also recently picked by the IB from the Lahore airport “for no reason.”

PTI leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said on the occasion that the PTI had endorsed the decision nominating Parvez Elahi as its nominee for the Punjab Chief Minister. “A letter has been dispatched to all lawmakers at the directives of party chief Imran Khan and the party members will reach Lahore tonight for a meeting which will be held on Wednesday.” He said Imran Khan will stay in the provincial capital for the next two days.

