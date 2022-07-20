AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,981 Increased By 7.5 (0.19%)
BR30 14,506 Increased By 8.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,389 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,325 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Poland to give households one-off payment to offset rising coal prices

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

WARSAW: Poland will offer households a one-off payment of 3,000 zlotys ($646) to help cover the rising cost of coal amid surging energy prices prompted mainly by the war in neighbouring Ukraine Polish households and heating plants in smaller towns mostly used Russian coal on account of its high quality but imports were banned by Warsaw in April in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The subsequent spike in prices caused by the shortfall has left many Poles fearing they will be unable to heat their homes this coming winter.

“Coal contracted by state-controlled companies and private buyers is coming to Poland and there will be enough fuel for the winter. On the other hand we are protecting families from high prices,” Climate Minister Anna Moskwa told reporters in Warsaw.

The subsidy will be available to households where coal is the main source of heat, and the deadline for submitting applications will be Nov. 30, Moskwa said The government approved the proposal on Tuesday but it has still to be approved by parliament.

Poland relies on coal for some 80% of its electricity generation. Although it is the European Union’s largest producer of the fuel, it still imported more than 8 million tonnes of Russian coal in 2021 and is facing a shortfall of as much as 11 million tonnes this year due to declining local production.

This month it introduced subsidies designed to keep prices for smaller buyers at last year’s level, but retailers are reluctant to participate in the system as payments do not compensate for the surge in market prices.

It has also taken steps to boost imports from other sources.

Poland coal prices High energy prices Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian coal households

Comments

1000 characters

Poland to give households one-off payment to offset rising coal prices

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories