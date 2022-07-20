MPMG scheme put on hold

ISLAMABAD: Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that the government of Pakistan’s low-cost housing finance scheme, titled, Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar (MPMG) has been put on hold temporarily due to changed market conditions and for better targeting, said a press release.

The Finance Division and the State Bank of Pakistan are currently working on reshaping the scheme and it will be rolled out within a week. Meanwhile, it is assured that the investments already made by the general public through the scheme remain protected.

