‘KE infrastructure not linked to four electrocution cases’

KARACHI: As the second spell of rains hit the city of Karachi at different intervals, KE confirmed that its infrastructure was not involved in any of the 04 electrocution cases reported on 17 and 18 July 2022.

In a press statement, KE said all of these unfortunate incidents were reported from private or commercial premises, which involved reasons beyond KE’s infrastructure.

While expressing deepest grief on these incidents, KE’s spokesperson reemphasized the need to strictly follow precautionary measures in especially in rainy weather. The utility’s spokesperson once again reminded the citizens and consumers to observe rain safety guidelines so that the probability of such unfortunate incidents can be brought down during the monsoon season in Karachi.

On Sunday, July 17, there were 02 electrocution cases reported, including one inside a house in Buffer Zone area in which a 50 year-old man, Akbar, suffered an electric shock inside his home from his refrigerator. Another electrocution case was reported in Orangi Town, in which 28 year old Farhan was electrocuted via a kunda inside a shop as per initial information.

On Monday, July 18, 02 more cases involving electrocution-related incidents were reported. One was reported from Lyari Baghdadi area, where a 25 year-old man received a fatal shock when he reportedly touched an iron grill of a house that had a water motor wire with current leaking through. Another electrocution incident occurred in the Liaquatabad area. As per information available, a 45 year-old man was electrocuted doing electrical work inside a house.

