AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,981 Increased By 7.5 (0.19%)
BR30 14,506 Increased By 8.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,389 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,325 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton Market: Prices firm amid modest trading activity

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bullish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report 20 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bullish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the reason behind bullish trend is increase in the rate of dollar. He also told that the the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 15,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 4000 to Rs 6,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,400 per 40 Kg.

800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,000 per maund 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 14,500 per maund, 400 bales of Maqsooda Rind was sold at Rs 14,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 14,300 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday increased the spot rate by Rs 1000 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,500 per maund. The polyester fiber was available at Rs 315 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cotton market Naseem Usman cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton Market: Prices firm amid modest trading activity

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories