AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street powers ahead with earnings in full swing

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Tuesday as the earnings season moves beyond big banks, with investors keeping a close watch on the impact of higher inflation on demand even as a stronger dollar dents profits.

A soaring US currency led pharma major Johnson & Johnson to trim its annual adjusted profit view and IBM Corp to warn of a nearly $3.5 billion hit.

IBM’s shares fell 6.6%, while J&J edged 0.9% lower.

“The stronger dollar becomes the issue and that is going to get a pass this earning season, because we’d be more concerned if there was a degradation of demand which we’re not seeing,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley.

The US dollar hovered just above a one-week low on Tuesday, marking its third straight day of declines as markets reduced the odds of a full percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

Spiraling inflation initially led markets to price in a 100 basis points hike in interest rates in the upcoming Fed meeting later this month, until some policymakers signaled a 75 basis points increase.

“Most people are looking forward to the Fed meeting ... and that could be the last kitchen sink. We can now sort of recover through the rest of the year where people can actually start to play some offense rather than defense,” said Sandy Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co.

Boosting the major indexes, Apple Inc gained 1.7%, recovering almost all its declines from the previous session, when a report said the company planned on slowing hiring and spending growth next year.

Other high-growth stocks such as Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc were also trading higher.

In this earnings season, analysts expect aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 profit to grow 5.8%, down from the 6.8% estimate at the start of the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

At 12:10 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 485.95 points, or 1.56%, at 31,558.56, the S&P 500 was up 72.15 points, or 1.88%, at 3,903.00, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 250.25 points, or 2.20%, at 11,610.30.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes gained, with at least seven of them adding more than 2% each.

Boeing Co jumped 4% on plans by private equity firm 777 Partners to buy up to 66 more Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Hasbro Inc beat market estimates for quarterly profit, sending the toymaker’s shares up 1.7%.

Netflix Inc’s shares rose 3.6% ahead of its results after market close.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes traded in a narrow range of 2.95% and 3.01%, buoying bets for riskier assets.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 5.73-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 30 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 31 new lows.

inflation Wall Street Johnson & Johnson US currency IBM Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street powers ahead with earnings in full swing

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories